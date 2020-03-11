Concordia St. Paul News

March 11, 2020

Campus Information About COVID-19

In-person classes are continuing as normal at Concordia University, St. Paul as of Wednesday, March 11. CSP is aware that a number of universities across the country have transitioned to online classes due to concerns about COVID-19, however, their circumstances are not present at CSP.

Per guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), it is not recommending closures at this time. There are no recorded cases of the virus in our University community. CSP officials are continuing to monitor the situation on a daily basis in collaboration with MDH and regional health care agencies.

At this time CSP is not canceling large group gatherings on campus, including all athletics contests, but will update as needed based on information provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NCAA.

“Information regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at a local, regional and national level is being utilized to make informed and student-centric decisions,” said CSP President Brian Friedrich. “The university continues to monitor the circumstance to ensure your educational experience will be of high quality and in a safe environment.”

Actions to Date
The University has canceled a planned student trip to Italy due to the viruses’ spread in the country as well as a recent travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department advising against non-essential travel.

CSP already delivers many academic programs in a fully online model and is prepared to move traditional undergraduate classes online in the event that CDC and MDH recommend moving to a fully online academic delivery is warranted. Face-to-face faculty already have the core courses in our Blackboard Learning Management system and faculty continue to plan for the contingency in the event it is warranted.

Proactively, student life has worked directly with residential students to communicate steps taken to ensure a safe living and learning environment. These steps have also been taken with all campus facilities and operation staff have installed additional hand sanitizing stations and have increased cleaning frequency of common surfaces (door handles, table surfaces, etc.).

As in all situations, CSP encourages students, staff, and faculty to observe CDC health best practices — wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid contact with your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are considered in a CDC high-risk demographic individual seek the advice of your healthcare professionals. If you are ill, stay home, except to receive medical care. Do not run the risk of spreading illness. Protect yourself and your classmates. The faculty will be understanding and accommodating.

For additional information or guidance on frequently asked questions, please see the University’s COVID-19 webpage. If the situation changes, CSP officials will inform the campus of the next steps.

