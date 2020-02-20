Concordia School of Law Reaches Agreement with CSP

Concordia University, St. Paul Partners with Concordia School of Law to Ensure Continuity & Growth

Concordia University, St. Paul has reached an agreement with Concordia University-Portland to become the new parent institution for Concordia University School of Law, a transition that will provide the law school, students, faculty, and staff financial and institutional stability and preserve the legacy established by Concordia University-Portland leadership more than a decade ago.

The agreement was announced Thursday in Boise by Latonia Haney Keith, Interim Dean of Concordia Law, and Dr. Eric LaMott, Provost and Chief Operating Officer for Concordia University, St. Paul. The transfer of ownership, subject to American Bar Association acquiescence and Higher Learning Commission approval, fulfills the primary goals Haney Keith outlined as the law school began searching for a new parent institution.

“We are delighted to join forces with an institution that enjoys such a stellar reputation and remain part of the Concordia System,” Haney Keith said. “Concordia University, St. Paul is an excellent fit with the law school’s mission and values and our commitment to providing affordable, high-quality legal education for the next generation of servant leaders.

“During this process, we held extensive conversations with multiple institutions interested in our law school and we look forward to establishing and strengthening future partnerships, such as 3+3 or joint degrees, with several of these institutions,” she said.

Dr. LaMott, who was raised in Boise and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Boise State University, said becoming the new parent institution of Concordia Law fits with Concordia University, St. Paul’s strategic plans to expand its professional education programs. “The value, growth and success of Concordia Law, its educational philosophy, and the similarities we share at Concordia University, St. Paul will help ensure a smooth and successful transition,” said LaMott. “We are committed to the existing program of legal education and to Concordia Law continuing with business as usual, particularly with respect to staffing, tuition and fees, scholarships, and the 2020-21 academic calendar.

“It’s also important that we recognize the vision and courage of the leadership at Concordia University-Portland for establishing a law school in Boise,” LaMott said. “We are, of course, still saddened for the family, students and alumni at Concordia University-Portland. But this transfer of control ensures a thriving legacy that will endure for decades to come.”

Concordia Law was granted full accreditation by the ABA last year and in August enrolled 89 students, the largest class since opening its doors to students in 2012. This week, the school was recognized by the ABA for achieving a 100 percent ultimate bar passage rate for the second consecutive year. This means that each of the 2016 and 2017 graduates who sat for the bar has passed the exam within two years after graduation, placing Concordia School of Law with Yale Law School and the University of Wisconsin School of Law as the only three law schools in the nation to achieve this milestone.

ABOUT CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW

Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho is currently part of Concordia University, a private, nonprofit, Lutheran, liberal arts university, based in Portland, Ore., with a mission of preparing leaders for the transformation of society. Concordia University School of Law and the George R. White Law Library opened to the inaugural class of students in the Fall of 2012, obtained provisional accreditation in the Summer of 2015, and was fully approved by the ABA in February 2019.

Concordia Law was recognized by preLaw magazine in 2017 and 2018 as “Best Value Law School,” and was recognized by the same publication in 2019 for its excellent employment outcomes (Best Law Schools: Employment).