April 13, 2020
Easter Blessings from CSP President Brian Friedrich
As we celebrate the Easter season we are reminded of our theme for the academic year, “in Christ, a new creation.”
It is Jesus’ resurrection victory that makes us new: new in our relationship to him, new in our relationships one to another and new in our relationships to all those we serve and love.
Concordia University, St. Paul 1282 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 Admissions: 651.641.8230 Financial Aid: 651.603.6300 Registrar (Transcripts): 651.641.8233 TTY: Deaf or Hard of Hearing Callers – MN Relay (711) Fax: 651.603.6320
Concordia University, St. Paul is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.