April 13, 2020

Easter Blessings from CSP President Brian Friedrich

As we celebrate the Easter season we are reminded of our theme for the academic year, “in Christ, a new creation.”

It is Jesus’ resurrection victory that makes us new: new in our relationship to him, new in our relationships one to another and new in our relationships to all those we serve and love.

 

 

 

