CSP to Pursue the Transfer of CU-Portland’s Accelerated Nursing Program

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), a 127-year-old Lutheran liberal arts university and member of the Concordia University System (CUS), announced today that CSP is pursuing the transfer of Concordia University, Portland’s pre-licensure nursing program. Details of the expansion have yet to be released, and the final agreement will be subject to regulatory and accreditation approval. The goals of this transfer are to continue providing high-quality nursing educational opportunities to students in the Portland, region as well as provide a seamless transition for current and prospective students.

The announcement follows Concordia University – Portland’s February 10, 2020 statement that it will cease operations at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

“We were deeply saddened that a sister Concordia institution will have to close its doors,” said Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, president of Concordia University, St. Paul. “In such situations, students are always the top priority, and we quickly realized we were in a position to provide a solution for hundreds of students from our sister university who feel called to serve in the health care field.”

Dr. Eric E. LaMott, Provost & Chief Operating Officer at Concordia St. Paul emphasized that the goal is for Portland students to be able to seamlessly continue their educational journey as CSP students. They can graduate on the same timetable and still earn a degree from a Concordia university. Students already admitted to CUP’s Accelerated Nursing tracks for future terms will also have their admission decisions honored by CSP.

The CUS is the national higher education organization of The Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod, though each member institution is independent and has its own accreditation, board of regents, president, and faculty.

Said Dr. LaMott, “Health care professionals – specifically nurses – are in great demand in Oregon, Minnesota and all over the country, which is why growing our own health care programs at Concordia University, St. Paul, is a critical piece of our Christian educational mission and institutional strategic plan. Students pursue these fields because they are passionate about serving others, and we want to help them make their dreams a reality.”

