CSP Announces Addition of College of Human Services and Behavioral Sciences

Concordia University, St. Paul has announced the addition of its fifth academic college, the College of Human Services and Behavioral Sciences. The new college, which supports the strategic goals and priorities of CSP, will be led by interim Dean Dr. Michael Walcheski.

The College of Human Services and Behavioral Sciences will consist of two departments, the Department of Criminal Justice (criminal justice, sociology, forensic behavioral health) and the Department of Psychology and Family Science. This new college structure will promote educational program growth in areas identified as having positive employment growth.

“Dr. Walcheski has the experience and skills needed to successfully launch and develop the College of Human Services and Behavioral Sciences,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Marilyn Reineck. “In his role as Associate Vice President of Graduate Studies and Professor of Psychology, Dr. Walcheski has demonstrated leadership in strategic planning, accreditation and quality program growth.”

“I am grateful to be part of a new chapter in Concordia’s future,” said Dr. Walcheski. “It is a privilege to share in this endeavor and serve with such talented and experienced colleagues.”

CSP’s academic colleges will now consist of the following: