Concordia St. Paul News

Request Info

April 26, 2020

Concordia St. Paul Welcomes Students Back to Campus Fall 2020

A letter to the CSP Community from President Friedrich

Greetings from Concordia University, St. Paul where we rejoice that “in Christ we are a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

I want you to know that all of us at CSP are thinking of you and praying for you during this ever-evolving COVID-19 situation. We are aware that many of you have had to adjust your daily routines due to the global impact of COVID-19, and recognize the stress and uncertainty this has created. We also know that many of you are eager to know what this will mean for face to face classes this fall. 

After careful consideration, we plan to return to in-person educational operations this fall for all academic programs that offer face to face instruction.  

The summer term will continue to follow our usual schedule of online delivery for students enrolled in traditional courses. In addition, students in health-related undergraduate and graduate programs that have face-to-face components, (i.e., DPT, Nursing, Sonography) will be contacted by their program directors regarding class schedules. 

For those of you in our adult undergraduate and graduate programs, we will continue to offer our high-quality, online curriculum without interruption. We encourage you to register for classes by May 1 to help us plan for the year ahead.  

CSP is fortunate to have a robust, dynamic infrastructure that helps to enable flexible class delivery. In addition, we are prepared to continue online delivery this fall should the need arise. We will ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses and keep their health and safety top priority. If anything should change that would require us to keep our operations online, we will communicate with you directly. 

We have an obligation to you, our students, our state, and our society to continue to fulfill our mission of preparing students “for thoughtful and informed living, for dedicated service to God and humanity, for enlightened care of God’s creation, all within the context of the Christian Gospel.” As we navigate the coming months, the measure of our success is not just to get through this pandemic, but to emerge from it stronger. I am confident that our CSP community is up to the task. With God’s blessing, I look forward eagerly to being together again this fall.

God’s peace be with you,

Brian L. Friedrich
President

Back to Array

News Categories

#MLKDay1252019 Research SymposiumAbroadAcademicsAccountingAdmissionsAdobeAlumniArchaeologyArtArt GalleryAthleticsAwardAwardsBachelor of ArtsBiologyBuetow AuditoriumBuilding Bridges CampBusinessBusiness ManagementC.A.L.L. CenterCALL CenterCampusCareer DevelopmentCareer ServicesCenter of Hmong StudiesChoirChristmasChristmas ConcertChristus ChorusChurch WorkCollege of Arts & LettersCommencementCommunication StudiesCommunitycompetitionComputer ScienceConcertConvocationCounselingCreative WritingCriminal JusticeCSP AthleticsCSP FootballCSP LibraryDeanDPTDr. Sally BaasDr. Steve ManderscheidEducationElementary EducationEndorsementEnglish & Modern LanguagesEnglish LanguageenrollmentEsportsExercise ScienceFacultyFeaturedFinanceFine ArtsFootballFree EventFulbright ScholarshipgovernmentGraduate SchoolgraduationGraphic DesignHandshakeHealth and WellnessHealth SciencesHmong Culture and Language ProgramHmong for Hmong StudiesHmong StudiesHoffmann InstituteHuman Resource ManagementIgnite Leadership ProgramInDesignInternational StudentInternational Student ServicesInternational StudentsInternshipInvestment ClubISSJob FairKickballLawLCMSLeadership ManagementLibraryLibrary Technology CenterLightroomLutheranLutheran Classroom TeacherMagazineMarketingMaster of ArtsMaster of EducationMathematicsMBAMen's BasketballMental HealthMFAMFA in Creative WritingMilitaryMLK Day of ServiceMNUFCMusicNetwork of Executive WomenNursingOn CampusorientationOutcomesPart-Time Job FairPartnershipPhotoshopPhysical EducationPhysical TherapyPoehler Lecturepolitical sciencePreschoolPresentationPresidentPresident RiesPublic RelationsReformationresearchResidence LifescholarsScholarshipScienceSEATsoccerSouth East Asian Teacher ProgramspeakerSport CommunicationSport ManagementSpotlightSpring SemesterStaffStudent Accessibility ServicesStudent AthletesStudent LifeStudent ResourcesStudent SenateStudent-AthleteStudy AbroadSummer CampTeacherTeachingThe SwordTheatreTheology & MinistryTwelfth NightUndergraduateUniversity NewsVolleyballVolunteerWe Are CSPweatherWinget Student Life CenterWomen's Basketball

Contact Concordia

Concordia University, St. Paul
1282 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Admissions: 651.641.8230
Financial Aid: 651.603.6300
Registrar (Transcripts): 651.641.8233
TTY: Deaf or Hard of Hearing Callers – MN Relay (711)
Fax: 651.603.6320



Accreditation

Concordia University, St. Paul is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

top-ten-mbaconcordiaBest Online Programwm-2016-best-colleges-adult

ACT: 2106
SAT: 6114
GMAT: 913-MN-57
FAFSA: 002347
GRE: 6114
Employment at Concordia
Facility Rental
© 2020 Concordia University