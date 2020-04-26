Concordia St. Paul Welcomes Students Back to Campus Fall 2020

A letter to the CSP Community from President Friedrich

Greetings from Concordia University, St. Paul where we rejoice that “in Christ we are a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

I want you to know that all of us at CSP are thinking of you and praying for you during this ever-evolving COVID-19 situation. We are aware that many of you have had to adjust your daily routines due to the global impact of COVID-19, and recognize the stress and uncertainty this has created. We also know that many of you are eager to know what this will mean for face to face classes this fall.

After careful consideration, we plan to return to in-person educational operations this fall for all academic programs that offer face to face instruction.

The summer term will continue to follow our usual schedule of online delivery for students enrolled in traditional courses. In addition, students in health-related undergraduate and graduate programs that have face-to-face components, (i.e., DPT, Nursing, Sonography) will be contacted by their program directors regarding class schedules.

For those of you in our adult undergraduate and graduate programs, we will continue to offer our high-quality, online curriculum without interruption. We encourage you to register for classes by May 1 to help us plan for the year ahead.

CSP is fortunate to have a robust, dynamic infrastructure that helps to enable flexible class delivery. In addition, we are prepared to continue online delivery this fall should the need arise. We will ensure that our students, faculty, and staff are presented with appropriate options to return to our campuses and keep their health and safety top priority. If anything should change that would require us to keep our operations online, we will communicate with you directly.

We have an obligation to you, our students, our state, and our society to continue to fulfill our mission of preparing students “for thoughtful and informed living, for dedicated service to God and humanity, for enlightened care of God’s creation, all within the context of the Christian Gospel.” As we navigate the coming months, the measure of our success is not just to get through this pandemic, but to emerge from it stronger. I am confident that our CSP community is up to the task. With God’s blessing, I look forward eagerly to being together again this fall.

God’s peace be with you,

Brian L. Friedrich

President