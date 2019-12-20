Concordia St. Paul News

December 20, 2019

CSP Football’s Chris Garrett Named Associated Press All-American First Team

Concordia St. Paul junior defensive end Chris Garrett was named to the Associated Press Division II All-America First Team, becoming the program’s first two-time AP All-American.

The team was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.

Just last year, the Golden Bears had three players (including Garrett) honored by the AP All-America Team and prior to that only one, Zach Moore in 2012, had earned the honor for the program.

Read more at cspbears.com.

