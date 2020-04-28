Concordia St. Paul News

CSP Hosts 2020 Virtual Commencement Celebration May 1

Concordia University, St. Paul will host a virtual commencement celebration on May 1 for all undergraduate and graduate students earning degrees at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.

Additionally, all class of 2020 graduates are invited to participate in future in-person commencement ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 12, 2020, and spring 2021.

CSP President Brian FriedrichThe 2020 virtual commencement celebration is an opportunity to publicly honor and recognize the class of 2020 with family, friends and classmates. The prerecorded online ceremony features remarks from CSP President Brian Friedrich, Pastor Tom Gundermann, Director of Alumni Relations Rhonda Palmersheim, as well as an address from Carline (Jackson) Bengtsson, BA ‘86. All graduate names will also be read and displayed on the screen during the ceremony.

The virtual celebration will be available on CSP’s YouTube channel beginning this Friday evening (May 1). The recording will be ongoing on the channel so students can plan celebrations with family and friends.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the virtual celebration is a safe option for the CSP community to continue to acknowledge the accomplishments of its graduates.

