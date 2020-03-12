CSP Moving Face-to-Face Classes to Online Format Monday, March 16

Concordia University, St. Paul has canceled all face-to-face classes scheduled on Friday, March 13 and will transition all face-to-face classes to an online format beginning Monday, March 16 through the remainder of the spring term.

The University Crisis Response Team has been monitoring the situation regarding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the past several weeks. The situation is fluid and changing by the hour, and our team has been dedicated to discussing and making decisions in the best interest of CSP’s students, faculty, staff, and the entire campus community for the best course of action.

The core of our decision-making is maintaining the continuity of the educational experience. The health, safety, and academic well-being of our students is our top priority.

Please be aware that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the CSP community. University officials are continuing to monitor the situation on a daily basis in collaboration with the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health and regional health care agencies.

All campus-sponsored events, including lectures and fine and performing arts events, have been suspended until the end of the semester. CSP Honors Convocation and Research and Scholarship Symposium will be moved online. CSP will continue to evaluate the spring commencement ceremonies and will communicate further with those students.

All CSP athletic activities have also been suspended as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) announced the suspension of all athletic activities for each of its 16-member institutions. All NSIC contests are suspended immediately. The league will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will make a determination on the remainder of the academic year later this month.

Residence Halls and dining services will remain open through next Friday (March 20). All residential students will receive an email from Residence Life with further information.

Students with questions about internships, student teaching, and clinic placement should contact their supervisors.

Campus Ministry will continue during regular Chapel hours via Facebook Live. Student services will be available online.

Faculty and staff will receive additional information from the Director of Human Resources shortly. Students working on campus will be contacted by their supervisors.

The health and well-being of our campus community remain our main priority and we are grateful for the infrastructure to carry on our classes for the benefit of our on-campus students.