CSP Offers Support to Concordia University-Portland Community 

In an announcement released February 10, Concordia University-Portland notified its campus community that it has made the difficult decision to close at the conclusion of the spring 2020 term.

Although both Concordia Portland and Concordia St. Paul are members of the Concordia University System, each institution operates individually. CSP, which has experienced steady enrollment growth for eight consecutive years, is in solid financial shape. The challenge at CUP is confined to its campus only and doesn’t affect the other Concordia institutions.

“Since Concordia St. Paul is a part of the same Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod family, we too are saddened by this unfortunate news and express our deepest sympathy for all those affiliated with Concordia Portland,” said CSP Provost and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Eric LaMott. “We stand ready to help in any way we are able as we are committed to offering support to a fellow CUS member institution during this uncertain time.”

CSP is in the process of building transfer articulations to provide opportunities for students currently enrolled at Concordia Portland to continue their education and obtain their degrees.

“For now I ask that you hold students, faculty, staff and the administration of Concordia University-Portland up in prayer,” CSP President Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich said. “May our gracious God lead, guide, bless and direct all who seek to serve and support those affected by this most difficult decision.”

More information will be available at a later date as the situation on Portland’s campus continues to unfold. There are currently around 5,000 students enrolled in programs at CUP.