April 16, 2020
CSP Students Honored for Academic Achievement
Although we are not able to hold the Academic Honors Convocation this spring, CSP is proud to honor students for their academic achievements throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.
The achievements listed include appointments to the Dean’s List and Individual Academic Awards and Honors.
CSP athletic teams received the following academic honors:
Complete lists honoring Concordia St. Paul students for their academic achievements can be viewed by clicking on the images below: