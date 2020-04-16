Concordia St. Paul News

CSP Students Honored for Academic Achievement

Although we are not able to hold the Academic Honors Convocation this spring, CSP is proud to honor students for their academic achievements throughout the 2019-2020 academic year.

The achievements listed include appointments to the Dean’s List and Individual Academic Awards and Honors.

CSP athletic teams received the following academic honors:

  • Men’s Cross Country team received 2019 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II All-Academic Team honors
  • Women’s Cross Country team received 2019 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II All-Academic Team honors
  • The 2018-2019 Women’s Volleyball team received the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award (announced in July 2019)

Complete lists honoring Concordia St. Paul students for their academic achievements can be viewed by clicking on the images below:

