Concordia St. Paul News

Request Info

January 31, 2020

CSP’s Enrollment Increases for 14th Consecutive Spring Semester

Overall enrollment at Concordia University, St. Paul increased for the 14th consecutive spring semester as CSP’s Office of Institutional Reporting indicated a total headcount of 4,885 students for the current academic term. Enrollment growth was boosted by a 13 percent increase (189) of students enrolled in CSP’s traditional undergraduate programs compared to spring 2019 totals.

A significant gain in new starts (over 400 students), an increase in transfer student retention (5 percent) and 11 percent enrollment uptick in Concordia’s doctorate programs also contributed to overall growth.

“The sustained enrollment growth Concordia St. Paul has experienced is a huge accomplishment considering the competitive landscape of higher education and is a testament to our dedicated staff and faculty and the experience and care they provide to our students each and every day,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Kim Craig. “The focus on increasing enrollment through retention is a campus initiative and necessary for our continued growth and student success.”

Traditional undergraduate program headcount stands at 1,622 students, while CSP’s adult undergraduate/online programs currently enroll 1,340 students. Graduate programs, which include masters and doctoral programs, have 1,923 students enrolled in classes.

“We are fortunate to be one of a few institutions of higher learning who are experiencing enrollment growth,” Craig added. “This is reflective of the University’s diligent and calculated efforts to staying resourceful, innovative and responsive to the needs of both students and employers.”

Total University headcount accounts for both full time and part-time students enrolled at CSP.

 

 

 

FeaturedUniversity News
Back to Array

News Categories

#MLKDay1252019 Research SymposiumAbroadAcademicsAccountingAdmissionsAdobeAlumniArchaeologyArtArt GalleryAthleticsAwardAwardsBachelor of ArtsBiologyBuetow AuditoriumBuilding Bridges CampBusinessBusiness ManagementC.A.L.L. CenterCALL CenterCampusCareer DevelopmentCareer ServicesCenter of Hmong StudiesChoirChristmasChristmas ConcertChristus ChorusChurch WorkCollege of Arts & LettersCommencementCommunication StudiesCommunitycompetitionComputer ScienceConcertConvocationCounselingCreative WritingCriminal JusticeCSP AthleticsCSP FootballDeanDPTDr. Sally BaasDr. Steve ManderscheidEducationElementary EducationEndorsementEnglish & Modern LanguagesEnglish LanguageenrollmentEsportsExercise ScienceFacultyFeaturedFinanceFine ArtsFootballFree EventFulbright ScholarshipgovernmentGraduate SchoolgraduationGraphic DesignHandshakeHealth and WellnessHealth SciencesHmong Culture and Language ProgramHmong for Hmong StudiesHmong StudiesHoffmann InstituteHuman Resource ManagementIgnite Leadership ProgramInDesignInternational StudentInternational Student ServicesInternational StudentsInternshipInvestment ClubISSJob FairKickballLawLCMSLeadership ManagementLibraryLibrary Technology CenterLightroomLutheranLutheran Classroom TeacherMagazineMarketingMaster of ArtsMaster of EducationMathematicsMBAMen's BasketballMental HealthMFAMFA in Creative WritingMilitaryMLK Day of ServiceMNUFCMusicNetwork of Executive WomenNursingOn CampusorientationOutcomesPart-Time Job FairPartnershipPhotoshopPhysical EducationPhysical TherapyPoehler Lecturepolitical sciencePreschoolPresentationPresidentPresident RiesPublic RelationsReformationresearchResidence LifescholarsScholarshipScienceSEATsoccerSouth East Asian Teacher ProgramspeakerSport CommunicationSport ManagementSpotlightSpring SemesterStaffStudent Accessibility ServicesStudent AthletesStudent LifeStudent ResourcesStudent SenateStudent-AthleteStudy AbroadSummer CampTeacherTeachingThe SwordTheatreTheology & MinistryTwelfth NightUndergraduateUniversity NewsVolleyballVolunteerWe Are CSPweatherWinget Student Life CenterWomen's Basketball

Contact Concordia

Concordia University, St. Paul
1282 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Admissions: 651.641.8230
Financial Aid: 651.603.6300
Registrar (Transcripts): 651.641.8233
TTY: Deaf or Hard of Hearing Callers – MN Relay (711)
Fax: 651.603.6320



Accreditation

Concordia University, St. Paul is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

top-ten-mbaconcordiaBest Online Programwm-2016-best-colleges-adult

ACT: 2106
SAT: 6114
GMAT: 913-MN-57
FAFSA: 002347
GRE: 6114
Employment at Concordia
Facility Rental
© 2020 Concordia University