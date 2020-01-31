CSP’s Enrollment Increases for 14th Consecutive Spring Semester

Overall enrollment at Concordia University, St. Paul increased for the 14th consecutive spring semester as CSP’s Office of Institutional Reporting indicated a total headcount of 4,885 students for the current academic term. Enrollment growth was boosted by a 13 percent increase (189) of students enrolled in CSP’s traditional undergraduate programs compared to spring 2019 totals.

A significant gain in new starts (over 400 students), an increase in transfer student retention (5 percent) and 11 percent enrollment uptick in Concordia’s doctorate programs also contributed to overall growth.



“The sustained enrollment growth Concordia St. Paul has experienced is a huge accomplishment considering the competitive landscape of higher education and is a testament to our dedicated staff and faculty and the experience and care they provide to our students each and every day,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Dr. Kim Craig. “The focus on increasing enrollment through retention is a campus initiative and necessary for our continued growth and student success.”



Traditional undergraduate program headcount stands at 1,622 students, while CSP’s adult undergraduate/online programs currently enroll 1,340 students. Graduate programs, which include masters and doctoral programs, have 1,923 students enrolled in classes.

“We are fortunate to be one of a few institutions of higher learning who are experiencing enrollment growth,” Craig added. “This is reflective of the University’s diligent and calculated efforts to staying resourceful, innovative and responsive to the needs of both students and employers.”

Total University headcount accounts for both full time and part-time students enrolled at CSP.