HLC Gives Concordia’s Ed.D. in Kinesiology Program Recommendation for Approval

The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) review team has given its recommendation for the approval for Concordia University, St. Paul to add a doctorate in education (Ed.D.) in Kinesiology, further expanding the University’s growing health care offerings.

Final approval will come from the Institution Actions Council (IAC), which is the HLC’s decision-making body. The IAC conducts reviews and takes action on the majority of accreditation recommendations. Once the IAC gives its approval it is expected CSP will be able to begin offering the new program this fall.

“We are excited to be in a position to have an opportunity to add the Ed.D. in Kinesiology as it is an emerging area of need that aligns perfectly with Concordia’s strategic plan to offer relevant, practitioner-based programs,” Dean of CSP’s College of Health and Science Dr. Katie Fischer said. “This addition will also provide a natural pathway for students enrolled in our exercise science programs and students in professional healthcare doctorate programs to pursue a terminal degree here at CSP.”

There is a growing need for faculty to build and evolve kinesiology programs at the university level as recent data shows occupations for kinesiology and exercise science graduates are projected to grow at an average of 15 percent over the next 10 years.

Concordia St. Paul’s Ed.D in Kinesiology program will be offered fully online, making it the first of its kind in the state of Minnesota, allowing greater reach to students all across the country.

CSP currently offers three bachelor’s degrees (BA, BS, accelerated BA) along with a master’s degree in exercise science. The undergraduate program is one of the largest in terms of enrollment at Concordia.