Oregon State Board of Nursing Approves Transfer of CU-Portland’s Nursing Education Programs Under Academic Control of CSP

The Oregon State Board of Nursing has approved the transfer of ownership of Concordia University, Portland’s (CUP) nursing education program under the academic control of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP).

“We are delighted to continue the nursing education program, including plans to enroll students in subsequent terms in Portland,” said Eric E. LaMott, Ph.D. Provost & Chief Operating Officer of Concordia University, St. Paul. “Our goal is to provide a seamless transition for all nursing students by retaining curriculum, faculty, clinical placement and facility resources at both our Barnes Road and Columbia River sites.”

Concordia University, St. Paul has met all accreditation and regulatory standards and requirements, LaMott said.

It is anticipated that 465 existing students will register for the continuation of the programs, with the potential of up to 70 more. CSP will also hire a number of faculty and staff from CUP who will remain at the Portland location. All transferred students will begin classes during the upcoming summer term (May 2020).

“As we are seeing there is a great demand for nurses not only in Minnesota and Oregon but all across the country,” said Dean of CSP’s College of Health and Science Dr. Katie Fischer. “We are grateful for the opportunity this provides us to educate, prepare and graduate future nursing professionals as we continue to grow our health care programs.”

CSP originally pursued the transfer of CU-Portland’s pre-licensure nursing programs in February after the Oregon school announced it was ceasing operations at the conclusion of the 2020 spring semester.