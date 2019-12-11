Fulbright Scholarship Brings CSP Professor to Cambodia

Dr. Steve Manderscheid, associate professor of organizational management and chair of Concordia’s leadership management department, was offered the Fulbright Scholarship in November of 2018. The Fulbright Scholarship allows faculty and professionals to help engage in short-term collaborative two to six-week projects at eligible institutions in over 140 countries worldwide.

Manderscheid’s project is six weeks total and arranged to be completed on two separate occasions during 2019. He completed the first half of his project last February in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where he spent three weeks working at The National University of Management.

“My primary responsibility was to teach a graduate course titled, ‘Leadership, Innovation, and Change’ as part of the institution’s new Global Innovation in Management program,” Manderscheid explained.

His class was the program’s first course. He and the cohort’s 19 students met face-to-face on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights. The class was comprised of mid-level managers in a variety of corporate organizations including banking, telecommunication, agriculture, and more.

In addition, he provided guest presentations on innovation to the university’s undergraduate management courses and functioned as a guest faculty member with direct contact with the program director and three program coordinators.

“I advised them on program structure, introduced the potential of using video-conferencing for courses with remote international faculty members, participated in conversations with potential faculty members and international program partners, and helped them plan for their Southeast Innovation competition,” he continued.

In addition, he met with the university’s president and staff and other faculty members in the graduate school.

The Fulbright Scholarship has given Manderscheid the opportunity to further develop his global mindset and better understand the business dynamics in Southeast Asia.

“I hope to share our current U.S. business practices with the graduate students in Cambodia and develop lasting relationships with new colleagues at the university,” he noted.

Manderscheid will return to Cambodia in November. He will teach a course on human capital management and is looking forward to resuming his responsibilities.